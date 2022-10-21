DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Oct 21, 2022 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oct. 219:15 Billiards11:30 Strength Training12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessOct. 249:15 dvd Walking9:15 Billiards10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates12:00 Stepping on Class1:00 EuchreOct. 259:00 Reflexology9:15 Java Jewels/Billiards9:15 Yoga with Martha10:00 4th Tuesday Forum10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Card Recycling11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Bridge1:00 Hand & Foot2:00 RummikubOct. 269:00 Nail Clinic9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking9:15 Billiards10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates11:30 Strength Training12:30 Stitch Wits1:00 CribbageOct. 279:15 Java Jewels/Billiards9:15 Yoga with Martha10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Birthday Celebration11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:15 Bingo12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Dominos3:00 Singles over 70Oct. 289:15 Billiards11:30 Strength Training12:15 Movie & Popcorn12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess1:00 Memory Café Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Football: Keyes throws for five TDs, Accuardi catches three in DeForest win over Eagles DeForest musician releases book of song lyrics spanning 50 years Rio sausage shop issues voluntary recall Update: Madison man killed in officer shooting in Windsor, deputy identified Game of the Week: Norskies face Sun Prairie West in playoffs Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin