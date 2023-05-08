DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar DeForest Area Community and Senior Center Calendar Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email May 8, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 159 a.m. Massage9 a.m. Outside Walking9:15 a.m. 8-Ball9:15 a.m. dvd Walking10 a.m. dvd Chair Yoga10 a.m. Genealogy 10110 a.m. Philosophic Coffee10 a.m. RSVP Helping Hands11 a.m. dvd Pilates11:30 a.m. Mothers Day Lunch12:15 Retro Swing Band1 p.m. EuchreMay 169 a.m. Outside Walking9:15 a.m. 8-Ball9:15 a.m. Java Jewels10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 a.m. dvd Chair Yoga12 p.m. Creative Coloring12:30 p.m. dvd Qi Gong12:30 p.m. Hand & Foot12:30 p.m. Sheepshead1 p.m. Board of Education meets the PublicMay 179 a.m. Nail Clinic9 a.m. Outside Walking9:15 a.m. 8-Ball9:15 a.m. Asian Mahjong9:15 a.m. dvd Walking10 a.m. dvd Chair Yoga11:30 a.m. Strength Training12:30 p.m. Stitch Wits1 p.m. CribbageMay 189 a.m. Hallway Garage Sale9 a.m. Outside Walking9:15 a.m. 8-Ball9:15 a.m. Java Jewels10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 a.m. dvd Qi Gong11:30 a.m. Syttende Mai Lunch12:15 Hometown Health Hour12:30 p.m. Sheepshead3 p.m. Caregiver SupportMay 199 a.m. AARP Driver Safety Class9 a.m. Hallway Garage Sale9:15 a.m. 8-Ball11:30 a.m. Strength Training12 p.m. Chess12:30 p.m. Sheepshead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Baseball: Tough stretch for Norskies DeForest man sentenced to three years prison for gun incident and eight other cases DeForest’s village team heads to Demco for April visit Dane County board nixes Stubbs' nomination In Windsor, Arbor Day is a time to replant Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!