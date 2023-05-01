DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar DeForest Area Community and Senior Center Calendar Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email May 1, 2023 May 1, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 89 a.m. Outside Walking9:15 a.m. 8-Ball9:15 a.m. dvd Walking10 a.m. dvd Chair Yoga10 a.m. Genealogy 10110 a.m. Philosophic Coffee11 a.m. dvd Pilates12 p.m. JazzyJems1 p.m. EuchreMay 99 a.m. Outside Walking9 a.m. Reflexology9:15 a.m. 8-Ball9:15 a.m. Java Jewels9:15 a.m. Yoga Tuesday10:30 a.m. dvd Zumba10:30 a.m. Phone & Internet Safety Presentation11:30 Card Recycling11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 p.m. dvd Qi Gong12:30 p.m. Hand & Foot12:30 p.m. Sheepshead1 p.m. Bridge2 p.m. RummikubMay 109 a.m. Nail Clinic9 a.m. Outside Walking9:15 a.m. 8-Ball9:15 a.m. Asian Mahjong9:15 a.m. dvd Walking10:00 Computer Assistance 10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Strength Training12:30 p.m. Stitch Wits1 p.m. Cribbage1 p.m. Water Color Painting Group2 p.m. Vaccine ClinicMay 119 a.m. Outside Walking9:15 a.m. 8-Ball9:15 a.m. Java Jewels9:15 a.m. Yoga Thursday10:30 a.m. dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Qi Gong11:30 Prize Lunch12:15 a.m. Bingo12:30 p.m. SheepsheadMay 129 a.m. Nail Clinic9:15 a.m. 8-Ball9:30 a.m. Dragonwood Book Club11 a.m. Brat Bust11:30 Strength Training12 p.m. Chess12 p.m. Tech Time12:15 a.m. Movie & Popcorn 12:30 p.m. Sheepshead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest coach receives Presidential Volunteer Service Award Girls lacrosse: Norskies looking good so far in 2023 DeForest man sentenced to three years prison for gun incident and eight other cases Education funding, child care among issues aired at Jagler listening session Weisbrod named NMU Newcomer of the Year Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!