April 17

  • 9 a.m. Massage
  • 9 a.m. Outside Walking
  • 9:15 a.m. 8-Ball
  • 9:15 a.m. DVD Walking
  • 10 a.m. DVD Chair Yoga
  • 10 a.m. Philosophic Coffee
  • 10 a.m. RSVP Helping Hands
  • 11 a.m. DVD Pilates
  • 12:15 p.m. Sicilian Loves by Benedict DeSalvo
  • 1 p.m. Euchre