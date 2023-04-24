DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar DeForest Area Community and Senior Center Calendar Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 249 a.m. Outside Walking9:15 a.m. 8-Ball9:15 a.m. DVD Walking10 a.m. DVD Chair Yoga10 a.m. Philosophic Coffee11 a.m. DVD Pilates12 p.m. Jazzy Jems12:15 p.m. Movie & Popcorn1 p.m. EuchreApril 259 a.m. Outside Walking9:15 a.m. 8-Ball9:15 a.m. Java Jewels10 a.m. 4th Tuesday Forum10:30 a.m. DVD Zumba11:30 a.m. Card Recycling11:30 a.m. DVD Chair Yoga12 p.m. Yoga Tuesday12:30 p.m. DVD Qi Gong12:30 p.m. Hand & Foot12:30 p.m. Sheepshead1 p.m. Bridge2 p.m. RummikubApril 269 a.m. Nail Clinic9 a.m. Outside Walking9:15 a.m. 8-Ball9:15 a.m. Asian Mahjong9:15 a.m. DVD Walking10 a.m. DVD Chair Yoga11:30 a.m. Strength Training12:30 p.m. Stitch Wits1 p.m. Cribbage1 p.m. Water Color Painting GroupApril 279 a.m. Outside Walking9:15 a.m. 8-Ball9:15 a.m. Java Jewels9:15 a.m. Yoga Thursday9:30 a.m. Case Management- Windsor10:30 a.m. DVD Zumba11:30 a.m. Birthday Celebration11:30 a.m. DVD Qi Gong12:15 p.m. Bingo12:30 p.m. SheepsheadApril 289:15 a.m. 8-Ball11:30 a.m. Strength Training12 p.m. Chess12:30 p.m. Sheepshead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now UPDATED Girls soccer: Elkhorn ties Norskies on controversial penalty kick DeForest man sentenced to three years prison for gun incident and eight other cases Representative Penterman, Senator Jagler holding DeForest listening sessions Bicyclist injured in Windsor crash Friends Of The Yahara River Headwaters named DeForest/Windsor nonprofit of the year Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!