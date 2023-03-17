DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Mar 17, 2023 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 179:15 8-Ball11:30 St Patrick’s Day Lunch11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess12:15 Geography Bingo12:30 SheepsheadMarch 209:00 Massage9:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga10:00 Philosophic Coffee10:00 RSVP Helping Hands11:00 DVD PilatesMarch 219:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Yoga Tuesday10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:00 Creative Coloring12:15 “Bullying”12:30 DVD Qi Gong12:30 Hand & Foot12:30 SheepsheadMarch 229:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:00 Tax Assistance9:15 8-Ball9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking10:00 DVD Chair Yoga11:30 Rotary pizza lunch11:30 Strength Training12:30 Stitch Wits1:00 Cribbage1:00 Water Color Painting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest could be home to Wisconsin's first Buc-ee's travel center Letter: Let DeForest's wild spaces remain untouched Little Potato Company marks six years in DeForest, plans to invest in expanding the facility within two years DeForest construction firm proposing quarry in Town of Dane Correction Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!