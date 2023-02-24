“Hometown Health Hour” — starting in March

Heather Anderson, a Proactive Health Lead for Hometown Pharmacy will present at the Center every other month, beginning March 16. She is a Certified Nutritionist, Yoga Instructor and SEL (Social Emotional Learning) Facilitator. The pharmacy hopes to make a difference by providing free education to people in our communities as well as providing services and high-quality products that promote healthy lifestyles. Historically pharmacies have been approaching health reactively, dispensing prescription drugs to solve or ease a health issue. However, over the recent years pharmacies have seen the cascade of health issues that result as side effects of many prescription drugs. The side effects could affect nutrition, movement, stress management and quality of sleep. Hometown Pharmacy, an independent Pharmacy, has begun to approach health PROactively! They work to encourage vitality, longevity and improve quality of life! Make sure to watch the newsletters for planned topics.