Heather Anderson, a Proactive Health Lead for Hometown Pharmacy will present at the Center every other month, beginning March 16. She is a Certified Nutritionist, Yoga Instructor and SEL (Social Emotional Learning) Facilitator. The pharmacy hopes to make a difference by providing free education to people in our communities as well as providing services and high-quality products that promote healthy lifestyles. Historically pharmacies have been approaching health reactively, dispensing prescription drugs to solve or ease a health issue. However, over the recent years pharmacies have seen the cascade of health issues that result as side effects of many prescription drugs. The side effects could affect nutrition, movement, stress management and quality of sleep. Hometown Pharmacy, an independent Pharmacy, has begun to approach health PROactively! They work to encourage vitality, longevity and improve quality of life! Make sure to watch the newsletters for planned topics.
Water Color Painting Group
Do you like to paint with watercolors? A new group is meeting at the Center to work on their own watercolor painting projects. Use this time to work on your project, visit and share ideas. We will meet on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
“Stepping up your Nutrition” Class
Do you want to learn how to take better care of yourself? Next month is National Nutrition Month. On Wednesday, March 8th, join a ZOOM class, called Stepping Up Your Nutrition. It revolves around nutrition and hydration to prevent falls and promote strength. Contact the Center for more information.