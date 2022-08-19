Strength Training for Women

The next 8-week session for Strength Training for Women will start the week of September 7 through October 26 on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. This is a strength training program that includes progressive resistance training, balance training and flexibility exercises. Bring a yoga mat, dumbbells, (usually start with 5-8 pounds) and water. Pre-register with your $40 payment per 8-week session.