The next 8-week session for Strength Training for Women will start the week of September 7 through October 26 on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. This is a strength training program that includes progressive resistance training, balance training and flexibility exercises. Bring a yoga mat, dumbbells, (usually start with 5-8 pounds) and water. Pre-register with your $40 payment per 8-week session.
Norski Game Room
The Norski Game Room is open all day for playing pool. You can come and go as you please or make plans to meet folks to shoot a game or two. Most days at 9:00 a.m. you will find others playing a friendly game of 8-Ball. Everyone is welcome to join the fun.
Carefree Creative Coloring
Coloring is great for reducing stress. Coloring gives you a sense of accomplishment by completing an art project that looks great. Coloring can also be a great time filler which keeps your hands busy and mind focused on the task at hand and you get a fantastic picture out of it. A variety of coloring pages and colored pencils will be provided, however, if you have your own markers, colored pens/pencils and coloring book(s) bring them along. This group meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 12:00-1:00 p.m. So, take a break to come to the Center to color, listen to relaxing music and visit with others.