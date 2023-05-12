DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu May 15-19 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email May 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 15Mother’s Day LunchChicken SaladCroissantLettuce LeafColeslawPearsSherbetMO: Cheese SandwichMay 16CheeseburgerTomato, Onion, LettuceWheat BunCalico BeansTator TotsFresh FruitCookieMO: Veggie BurgerMay 17DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Chicken Pasta w/grapesCherry TomatoesPea SaladWheat BreadCheese CakeMO: Veggie Pasta SaladMay 18Syttende MaiSwedish MeatballsMashed PotatoesBroccoliWheat BreadBlushing PearsFrozen YogurtMO: Veggie BurgerMay 19Pizza Casserole w/Pasta, mushrooms, onions, cheese, pepperoniSalad & Shredded CarrotDressing, Garlic BreadPineapple, and BrownieMO: Meatless Casserole Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest Village Board rejects $400K Everlight Solar sponsorship DeForest woman sentenced to year in federal prison for "straw purchase" of firearm DeForest’s village team heads to Demco for April visit DeForest helps Chr. Hansen celebrate plant expansion DeForest Village Board OK's out-of-court settlement with Walgreens Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!