DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu
May 22-26
Becky Weber
May 19, 2023

May 22
Egg Salad
Croissant
Spinach & Romaine Salad
Dressing
Mandarin Oranges
Italian Ice
MO: Same items

May 23
Salad w/ Turkey, lettuce, Cranberries, Egg,
Onion, Cheese, Carrots
Black Beans
Dressing
Muffin
Fruit Medley
MO: Salad with extra cheese and egg

May 24
DeForest Family Restaurant
10 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Home Delivered Only:
Omelet
Hash Browns
Pork Sausage
Broccoli
Muffin
Orange Juice
MO: Cheese Omelet Veggie Sausage

May 25
Birthday Lunch & Bingo
Italian Pasta Salad w/ cheese, pasta,
Italian meats, black olives, Italian dressing
Cottage Cheese
Cucumber Slices & Cherry Tomatoes
Pears and Cake
MO: No meat pasta

May 26
Happy Brat Fest!
Brat on a Bun
Potato Chips
German Potato Salad
Baked Beans
Fresh Fruit Cup
Sherbet
MO: Veggie Sausage