DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu
May 5-11
Becky Weber
May 5, 2023

May 5
Cinco De Mayo
Taco Salad w/Lettuce, Beef, cheese Tomato, Onion, black beans, salsa, Sour Cream
Tortilla Chips
Tropical Fruit
Apple Slices
MO: No Meat add Beans

May 8
BBQ Rib
Corn
Baked Beans
Wheat Dinner Roll
Grapes
Pudding
MO: Veggie Burger

May 9
Chef Salad
Lettuce, Veggies, Meat, Cheese, Egg, Croutons
Dressing
Nutri Grain Bar
Orange Wedges
Frozen Yogurt
MO: No meat, extra egg and cheese

May 10
DeForest Family Restaurant 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Home Delivered Only:
Seafood Pasta Salad
Tomato Wedges
Chinese Cabbage Salad
Wheat Bread
Mixed Melon
Italian Ice
MO: Veggie Pasta Salad

May 11
Prize Lunch & Bingo
Stuffed Chicken
Scalloped Potatoes
Green Beans
Applesauce
Wheat Dinner Roll
Ice Cream
MO: Veggie Lasagna