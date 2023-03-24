DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Mar 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 24Breaded FishPotato WedgesBaked BeansApplesauceRye BreadCheesecakeMO: Meatless Egg BakeSO: Chef’s SaladMarch 27TurkeyMashed Potatoes/GravySquashWheat RollCranberriesYogurtMO: Veggie BurgerMarch 28Chicken Salad on aCroissantThree Bean SaladLettuce SaladDressingFruited ApplesauceCookieMO: Cheese SandwichMarch 29DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Swedish MeatballsMashed PotatoesMixed VeggiesWheat BreadPearsSherbetMO: Veggie BurgerMarch 30Birthday Lunch & BingoLasagnaGreen BeansWheat RollFruit MedleyCakeMO: Veggie LasagnaMarch 31Parmesan TilapiaCheesy PotatoesGreen BeansMandarin OrangesRye BreadSherbetMO: Cheese SandwichSO: Chicken Salad (no pasta) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest could be home to Wisconsin's first Buc-ee's travel center Harvest Intermediate robotics team secures spot at world championship in Texas DeForest residents have two familiar choices for Village Board President Resilient Morrison overcomes amputation to star on gridiron DeForest Boy Scout creates furniture for Harvest Intermediate by upcycling old bleachers Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!