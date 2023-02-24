DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Feb 24, 2023 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save February 24Swiss SteakBaked PotatoWheat BreadAmbrosiaMO: Mac N CheeseSO: Chicken Salad (no pasta)February 25Chili w/ BeansLettuce SaladCorn MuffinPeachesYogurtMO: No Meat ChiliFebruary 27Stuffed Green PepperMashed PotatoWheat BreadPineappleIce CreamMO: Rice/BeansFebruary 28Stuffed Green PepperMashed PotatoWheat BreadPineappleIce CreamMO: Rice/BeansMarch 1DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Chicken ParmesanPastaGreen BeansGarlic BreadBlueberriesCheesecakeMO: Pasta w/ beansMarch 2HamScallop PotatoesBaked BeansWheat BreadStrawberriesCakeMO: Veggie BurgerMarch 3Tomato Bisque SoupEgg Salad SandwichBroccoli SaladBananaPuddingMO: SameSO: Taco Salad Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee set to get second Latin grocery store, it will aim to outfit parties and picnics Envisioning revitalization: Village of Windsor's municipal campus project set to begin construction this spring six years after initial discussions set it into motion Caregiving program at Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest transforms lay people into ministers Former DeForest church staffer enters guilty plea in sexual abuse case Wisconsin’s renewable energy wave is prompting some farmers to lease land for fields of solar panels Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!