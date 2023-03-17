DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Mar 17, 2023 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 17ST. PATRICKS DAYCorned BeefCabbage/Potatoes/CarrotsRye BreadPeachesFrosted BrownieMO: Meatless Egg BakeSO: Chicken Caesar SaladMarch 20Roast ChickenMashed PotatoesGravyBroccoliSourdough BreadPearsJell-OMO: Veggie ChickenMarch 21SpaghettiMeatballsCornGarlic BreadFruit CocktailCookieMO: Mac N CheeseMarch 22DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Chicken and BiscuitPeasCarrotsBlushing PearsPuddingMO: Veggie ChickenMarch 23Pot RoastParsley PotatoesCarrotsPeachesWheat RollCookieMO: Veggie BurgerMarch 24Breaded FishPotato WedgesBaked BeansApplesauceRye BreadCheesecakeMO: Meatless Egg BakeSO: Chef’s Salad Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest could be home to Wisconsin's first Buc-ee's travel center Letter: Let DeForest's wild spaces remain untouched Little Potato Company marks six years in DeForest, plans to invest in expanding the facility within two years DeForest construction firm proposing quarry in Town of Dane Correction Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!