DeForest Area Public Library calendar Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Feb 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, February 17Spring Forest Qigong at 11:00 a.m. in the Community RoomSaturday, February 18Mini Painting at 12:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomColorful Lanterns 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.Monday, February 20Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community RoomDAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. in Room CTuesday, February 21Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Children’s RoomOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopBuild it Club from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Children’s RoomChecked Out Crew for 9th to 12th grade at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeBoard Game Spotlight: Cartographers at 6:30 p.m. in Room CWednesday, February 22Tech Help at the Library from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration required.PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community RoomTeen Board Games at 4:00 p.m. in the ClassroomBuild Your Own Catapult at 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.Thursday, February 23Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room DOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopDewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New coffee and grilled sandwich shop has opened on Main Street in DeForest Wisconsin’s renewable energy wave is prompting some farmers to lease land for fields of solar panels DeForest Dance Team celebrating strongest season in over six years Gray Road development proposal at impasse Windsor reimburses property owner for excess refuse and recycling fees Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!