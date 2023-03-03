DeForest Area Public Library calendar DeForest Area Public Library calendar Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Mar 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, March 3Spring Forest Qigong at 11:00 a.m. in the Community RoomSaturday, March 4Board Games from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomVirtual Reality Gaming at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.Monday, March 6Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community RoomTeen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community RoomMy First Book Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Seed Starting at 6:00 p.m. in the Community RoomTuesday, March 7Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community RoomOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopPage Turners Book Club for grades 4-6 at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeWednesday, March 8Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.Memory Screening from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Room C. Registration required.PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community RoomTeen Board Games at 4:00 p.m. in the ClassroomEgg Drop at 5:00 p.m. in the WorkshopThursday, March 9Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room DOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopExploratory from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomTinker Zone from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen AreaDewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest could be home to Wisconsin's first Buc-ee's travel center New coffee and grilled sandwich shop has opened on Main Street in DeForest Former DeForest teacher publishes latest murder mystery Girls basketball: Tough regional final loss to Monona Grove ends Norskies' season Village staff still accepting public comments for disc golf project proposals, formal recommendation set for March 21 Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!