Spring Forest Qigong at 11:00 a.m. in the Community Room
Saturday, February 25
Build Your Own Catapult 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Monday, February 27
Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Badger Book Club discusses Lies of Omission at 12:00 p.m. and on Zoom and in Room C
Move It Mondays at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Classroom
Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
Tuesday, February 28
Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
4th Tuesday Forum: Hands-Free Listening Podcasts and Audiobook at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center at 10:00 a.m. Co-hosted by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and the DeForest Area Public Library.
Teen Creators’ Lounge at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Wednesday, March 1
Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.
PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Workshop @ Home at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook
Read with an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area
Anime and Manga Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
Thursday, March 2
Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Exploratory from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Tinker Zone from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen Area