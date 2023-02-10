DeForest Area Public LIbrary calendar DeForest Area Public LIbrary calendar Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, February 10Dragonwood Readers discuss Sunflower Sisters at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior CenterSpring Forest Qigong at 11:00 a.m. in the Community RoomTech Help at the Center from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration required.Saturday, February 11Soap Molding 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.Monday, February 13Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community RoomTeen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community RoomChapter Chats at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room CTuesday, February 14Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 1-3 years old. Registration required.Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community RoomOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopFlashlight Readers Book Club for 7th-8th grade at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeWednesday, February 15Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.Rhythm & Rhyme Storytime at 10:00 a.m. in the Community RomPHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community RoomAnime & Manga Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen AreaRead to an Animal at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomColorful Lanterns at 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.Thursday, February 16Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopExploratory from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomTinker Zone from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen AreaWhimsical Bookworms discuss Deacon King Kong at 6:30 p.m. in Room C Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New coffee and grilled sandwich shop has opened on Main Street in DeForest Biden to visit LIUNA Training Center in DeForest DeForest public art initiative set to bring dragon statues to village this summer Village of DeForest launches business retention and expansion program Realtor.com names DeForest among the 10 best markets for first-time homebuyers in 2023 Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!