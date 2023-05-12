hot DeForest Area Public Library Calendar DeForest Area Public Library Calendar Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email May 12, 2023 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, May 12Dragonwood Readers discuss The Lincoln Highway at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior CenterSpring Forest Qigong at 11:00 a.m. in the Community RoomTech Help at the Center from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration required.Saturday, May 13Soap Molding at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.Monday, May 15Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community RoomDAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. in Room C and on ZoomTuesday, May 16Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community RoomOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopChecked Out Crew Book Club for grades 9-12 at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeWednesday, May 17PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community RoomAnime & Manga Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Area3D Printing at 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.Thursday, May 18Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopWhimsical Bookworms discuss The Night Tiger at 6:30 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest Village Board rejects $400K Everlight Solar sponsorship DeForest woman sentenced to year in federal prison for "straw purchase" of firearm DeForest’s village team heads to Demco for April visit DeForest helps Chr. Hansen celebrate plant expansion Head Start aims to bring outdoor preschool program to DeForest; seeking local landowner to partner with Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!