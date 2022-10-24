DeForest Area Public Library calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Oct 24, 2022 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgSaturday, October 29Halloween Party on the library grounds from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.Haunted Library on the lower level from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.Monday, October 31Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community RoomTuesday, November 1Tiny Tot Time at 9:15, 10:00, and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 1-3 years old. Registration required.Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community RoomOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopPage Turners Book Club for 4th - 6th grade at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeWednesday, November 2Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community RoomWorkshop @ Home at 1:00 p.m. on FacebookRead with an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s AreaAnime & Manga Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeDesign a Dinosaur at 5:00 p.m. in the WorkshopThursday, November 3Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.Open Lab at 3:00 p.m. in the WorkshopExploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s RoomTinker Zone at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen AreaHalloween PartySaturday, October 2910:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the library groundsGet into your costume and be ready for a spooktacular party at the library! There will be treats, games, storytimes, and more!Haunted LibrarySaturday, October 2912:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the lower levelTeens and adults are invited to make their way through the mysterious library basement full of frightening Halloween displays. Will you survive? Dress spookily if you dare! This program is geared for kids in grades six and up. If you scare easily, this program may not be for you.Presented in partnership with the Village of DeForest Park & Recreation Department and the DeForest Area High School drama program. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Football: Keyes throws for five TDs, Accuardi catches three in DeForest win over Eagles DeForest musician releases book of song lyrics spanning 50 years Update: Madison man killed in officer shooting in Windsor, deputy identified Educational "fiscal cliffs" decades in the making Game of the Week: Norskies face Sun Prairie West in playoffs Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin