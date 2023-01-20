Fascinating Foxes with Aldo Leopold Nature Center at 10:00 a.m. in the Community Room
Mini Painting with Foxes at 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room
Dream Build at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop.
Monday, January 23
Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.
Badger Book Club discusses The Seven Day Switch at 12:00 p.m. and on Zoom and in Room C
Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Family Yoga at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Registration required.
Tuesday, January 24
Tiny Tot Time at 9:15, 10:00, and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 1-3 years old. Registration required.
Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
4th Tuesday Forum: The Art of Tidying Up at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center. Co-hosted by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and the DeForest Area Public Library.
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Creators’ Lounge at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Wednesday, January 25
Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.
PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Teen Board Games at 4:00 p.m. in the Classroom
Thursday, January 26
Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.
Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Exploratory from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Tinker Zone from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
