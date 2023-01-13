DeForest Area Public Library calendar Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Jan 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 — 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, January 13Toddler Yoga at 9:15 in the Community Room. Registration required.Dragonwood Readers discuss The Four Winds at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on ZoomTech Help at the Center from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration required.Saturday, January 14Winter Card Making at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Registration required.Free Form Polyclay at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop.Monday, January 16Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community RoomDAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. in Room C and on ZoomTuesday, January 17Tiny Tot Time at 9:15, 10:00, and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 1-3 years old. Registration required.Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopBuild It Club from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomChecked Out Crew Book Club for 9th — 12th grade at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeBoard Game Spotlight: Sheriff of Nottingham at 6:30 p.m. in Room C. Registration required.Wednesday, January 18Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community RoomRead to an Animal at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomAnime & Manga Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen AreaThursday, January 19Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopExploratory from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomTinker Zone from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen AreaWhimsical Bookworms discuss Her Last Flight at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest parent and consultant leads diversity, equity and inclusion workshop for school board DeForest landlord accused of stealing, losing, tenant's dog Boys basketball: Norskies hold off Portage to snap two-game losing streak DeForest School Superintendent gives annual review to Windsor Board Cricket farm in DeForest home to over two million insects Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!