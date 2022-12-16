Mini Painting at 12:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
3D Printing Design at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Sunday, December 18Sounds of the Season with Lakeside Brass at 2:00 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library
Monday, December 19
Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room
DAPL Photography Group Annual Review and Planning Meeting at 6:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
Tuesday, December 20
Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Checked Out Crew Book Club for 9th—12th grade at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Board Game Spotlight at 6:00 p.m. in Room C. Registration required.
Wednesday, December 21
Memory Screening between 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration required.
PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Anime & Manga Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
Paint This! Fox at 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Thursday, December 22
Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
Sounds of the Season with Lakeside BrassSunday, December 18, 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Enjoy festive music performed by a professional brass quintet while browsing the stacks and sampling cocoa and cookies. Formed in early 2022, Lakeside Brass is a professional brass quintet consisting of graduates from the UW Madison School of Music. They are very active providing music for worship, social gatherings, private parties, and various other events, and they perform classical, jazz, popular tunes, and everything in between.
This event is generously sponsored by the Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library.