Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Friday, July 29
PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Saturday, July 30
Friends of the Library Book Sale on the lower level from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
20th Annual Harry Potter Birthday Party around the library from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Wizard Rock Concert with Tonks at 3:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Monday, August 1
Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Tuesday, August 2
Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
The Snail and the Whale: A Musical Tale at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Summer Page Turners at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Wednesday, August 3
Summer Creators’ Lounge at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Tinker Zone: Boat Building at 3:00 p.m. at Conservancy Commons and the Yahara River
Read with an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area
Thursday, August 4
Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.
Summer Teen Games – D&D at 2:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
20th Annual Harry Potter Birthday Party
Saturday, July 30 at 10:00 a.m.
Start planning your costumes and honing your quidditch skills for our 20th annual Harry Potter Birthday party! Join us outdoors for science experiments, tea leaf reading, quidditch games, magical crafts, tasty treats, a book sale, and much more at stations around the Library. Rain date July 31.
Wizard Rock Concert with Tonks
Sunday, July 31 at 3:00 p.m.
In the Community Room
Harry Potter’s birthday celebration continues on his actual birthday. Tonks, lead singer for Tonks & the Aurors, will be rocking the Library with original music inspired by Harry Potter and his adventures.
The Snail and the Whale: A Musical Tale
Tuesday, August 2 at 1:00 p.m.
In the Community Room
Join us for a musical children’s storytime, featuring a local storyteller retelling The Snail and the Whale by Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler, with live music performed by the Stoughton Chamber Players (violin, viola, and cello). The program will include an opportunity for children to meet the performers and their instruments.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.