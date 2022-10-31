Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.
Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Classroom
My First Book Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Tuesday, November 8
Tiny Tot Time at 9:15, 10:00, and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 1-3 years old. Registration required.
Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Flashlight Readers Book Club for 7th - 8th grade at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Wednesday, November 9
Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.
PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Teen Board Games at 4:00 p.m. in the Classroom
3D Printing Design at 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Thursday, November 10
Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.
Bonus Qigong at 9:30 p.m. in the Community Room
Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D
Open Lab at 3:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Tinker Zone at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area
Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
The Homegrown National Park at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room
The Homegrown National Park
Thursday, November 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Presented by Marcel Wuethrich
Healthy food networks for insects, birds, and other wildlife, including humans, start with native plant communities. Learn more about the idea of a homegrown national park, how to install one in your yard, and the benefits it has for pollinators, human, and the food chain in general.