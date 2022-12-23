DeForest Area Public Library calendar DeForest Area Public Library calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Dec 23, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email DeForest Area Public Library File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00—5:00 p.m., Monday—Thursday: 9:00 a.m.—8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m.—5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgSaturday, December 24Library closes at 3:00 p.m.Sunday, December 25Library closedMonday, December 26Badger Book Club discusses Flying at Night at 12:00 p.m. and on Zoom and in Room CColoring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room CTuesday, December 27Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room4th Tuesday Forum: Winter Craft at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center. Co-hosted by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and the library.Wednesday, December 28Tech Help at the Library from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration required.PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community RoomPlaystation VR Gaming at 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.Thursday, December 29Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Government dignitaries given tour of DeForest high school's agricultural programs StrongHold Jiu Jitsu takes second at state championships Financing Wisconsin 'forward': DeForest resident Julie Lassa pursues rural prosperity Planning ahead: New DeForest comprehensive and redevelopment plans nearing completion Girls basketball: Norskies hold off Watertown Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin