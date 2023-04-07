Spring Forest Qigong at 11:00 a.m. in the Community Room
Saturday, April 8
Paper Mache Sculpture at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Monday, April 10
Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Chapter Chats at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
Tuesday, April 11
Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Flashlight Readers Book Club for grades 7-8 at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Wednesday, April 12
Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.
PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Teen Board Games at 4:00 p.m. in the Classroom
Quill Spring Flowers at 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Thursday, April 13
Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room C
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Exploratory from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Tinker Zone from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
Peaches and Baseball at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Peaches and Baseball
Presented by Rebecca Tulloch
Thursday, April 13 at 6:00 p.m.
The 1992 film, A League of Their Own, introduced modern America to the Rockford Peaches and the Women of the Greatest Generation who played professional baseball to keep up the morale on the American Home Front during WW2. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was so successful that it continued for nearly a decade after the war ended. Who were the real women who joined the league that inspired the film?
Join Rebecca Tulloch, a modern Rockford Peach and manager of the “League of Our Own” vintage softball team, as she traces the truth and fiction about the film, A League of their Own.