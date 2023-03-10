DeForest Area Public Library calendar Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Mar 10, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, March 10Dragonwood Readers discuss Simon the Fiddler at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior CenterSpring Forest Qigong at 11:00 a.m. in the Community RoomTech Help at the Center from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration required.Saturday, March 11Egg Drop at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop.Monday, March 13Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community RoomTeen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community RoomChapter Chats at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Coloring for Adults 4:00 p.m. in Room CTuesday, March 14Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community RoomOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopFlashlight Readers Book Club for grades 7-8 at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeTrinity Irish Dancers at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Sponsored by the Friends of the DAPL.Wednesday, March 15Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community RoomAnime and Manga Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen AreaRead to an Animal in the Children’s Room at 4:00 p.m.Free Forming Painting at 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.Thursday, March 16Puzzle Swap from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the ClassroomStory Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopExploratory from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomTinker Zone from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen AreaWhimsical Bookworms discuss The Maid at 6:30 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest could be home to Wisconsin's first Buc-ee's travel center DeForest high school senior, black belt aims to 'kick away cancer' with $20,000 fundraising goal Vienna eyes large Buc-ee's travel plaza plan at its eastern edge New coffee and grilled sandwich shop has opened on Main Street in DeForest Girls basketball: Derlein, Oberg named to All-Badger East First Team Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!