DeForest Area Public Library Calendar DeForest Area Public Library Calendar Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Apr 24, 2023 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, April 28Spring Forest Qigong at 11:00 a.m. in the Community RoomSaturday, April 29National Library Week Open House from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.Monday, May 1Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community RoomTeen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community RoomContainer Gardening at 6:30 p.m. in the Community RoomTuesday, May 2Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community RoomOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopPage Turners Book Club for grades 4-6 at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge Wednesday, May 3Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community RoomThe Workshop @ Home at 1:00 p.m. on FacebookRead with an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s AreaAnime & Manga Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen AreaGalaxy Flight VR at 4:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.Thursday, May 4Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopExploratory from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomTinker Zone from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen Area Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now UPDATED Girls soccer: Elkhorn ties Norskies on controversial penalty kick DeForest man sentenced to three years prison for gun incident and eight other cases Representative Penterman, Senator Jagler holding DeForest listening sessions Bicyclist injured in Windsor crash Friends Of The Yahara River Headwaters named DeForest/Windsor nonprofit of the year Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!