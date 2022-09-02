Board Games: Puzzle Games for all ages in the Children’s Room at 1:00 p.m.
Monday, September 5
Library is closed
Tuesday, September 6
Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Page Turners at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Wednesday, September 7
Fall Park Storytime at 10:00 a.m. at Western Green Park
Workshop at Home at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook
Read with an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area
Anime & Manga Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Catapult Building at 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Thursday, September 8
Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.
Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom.
Famous Wisconsin Musicians at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room
Fall Park Storytime
Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m.
Join Miss Emily for stories, songs, and actions rhymes on Wednesday mornings at 10:00 am at local parks:
September 7 — Western Green Park
September 14 — Sunnybrook Park
September 21 — Tierney Park
September 28 — DeForest Fireman’s Park
No registration is required! These storytimes are geared for kids of all ages.
Rain Location: Library Community Room
Famous Wisconsin Musicians
Thursday, September 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room
Presented by Susan Masino
From Liberace and Hildegarde to Al Jarreau and Clyde Stubblefield to Butch Vig and the Violent Femmes, Wisconsin has produced an impressive array of Famous Wisconsin Musicians. Our presenter, author Susan Masino has interviewed many of them and researched Internet sites and other books to profile more.