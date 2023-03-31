DeForest Area Public Library calendar Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Mar 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, March 31Spring Forest Qigong at 11:00 a.m. in the Community RoomSaturday, April 1Wacky Board Game Day from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m. in Children’s RoomEgg Dyeing from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. in the Community RoomMega Build Event at 1:00 p.m. in the WorkshopMonday, April 3Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the ClassroomTeen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the ClassroomMy First Book Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Tuesday, April 4Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Qigong at 9:30 a.m. at Fireman’s Park Community RoomPage Turners Book Club for grades 4-6 at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeWednesday, April 5Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community RoomWorkshop @ Home at 1:00 p.m.Read with an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s AreaAnime & Manga Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen AreaPaper Mache Sculpture at 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.Thursday, April 6Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopBrain Health & Aging at 3:00 p.m. in the Community RoomExploratory from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomTinker Zone from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen Area Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest Boy Scout creates furniture for Harvest Intermediate by upcycling old bleachers Girls basketball: With heavy hearts, DeForest's Kelliher sisters shined on the court in 2022-23 DeForest residents have two familiar choices for Village Board President Girls soccer: Norskies aiming for conference title Windsor Village Board approved $3 million bid for Fireman's Park improvements Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!