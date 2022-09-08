DeForest Area Public Library calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Sep 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, September 9Dragonwood Readers discuss The Personal Librarian at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on ZoomTech Help at the Center from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration required.Saturday, September 10Catapult Building at 1:00 p.m. in the WorkshopMonday, September 12Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community RoomColoring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room CTeen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community RoomTuesday, September 13Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community RoomOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopFlashlight Readers at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeWednesday, September 14Fall Park Storytime at 10:00 a.m. at Sunnybrook ParkMemory Screening from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Room C. Registration required.PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community RoomTeen Board Games at 4:00 p.m. in the ClassroomDecoupage Lanterns at 5:00 p.m. in the WorkshopSewing with Louise: Holiday Table Runner Part 1 at 6:00 p.m. in the Classroom. Registration required.Thursday, September 15Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopWhimsical Bookworms discuss Of Women and Salt at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Cross country: Oberg wins Norski Invite, DeForest boys take first as a team Windsor Village Board approves concept plan for Lake Windsor Park improvements Yahara Elementary principal adds Safety Coordinator to district role 13th annual Yahara Riverfest in DeForest is Sept. 10 Football: Norskies drop to 0-3 after close loss at Mount Horeb/Barneveld Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin