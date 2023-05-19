Spring Forest Qigong at 11 a.m. in the Community Room
Saturday, May 20
2023 Summer Reading Program begins
Wild Rumpus Party at 10 a.m. in the Community Room
Mini Painting from Noon to 3 p.m. in the Children’s Room
3D Printing at 1 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Campfire Sing-Along with Ken Lonnquist at 6 p.m. at the Village Green
Monday, May 22
Badger Book Club discusses We Were Never Here at 12 p.m. in Room C
Teen D&D at 4 p.m. in the Classroom
Coloring for Adults at 4 p.m. in Room C
The Six Wives of Henry VIII at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room
Tuesday, May 23
Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
Fourth Tuesday Forum: Edith Head: the Woman who Dressed Hollywood at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center at 10 a.m. Cosponsored by the Center, the DeForest Area Historical Society, and the Library.
Open Lab from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Workshop
Teen Creator’s Lounge 4 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Wednesday, May 24
Touch-A-Truck Storytime at 10 a.m. at DeForest Fireman’s Park
PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Community Room
Free Form Painting at 5 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Thursday, May 25
Memoir Writing Group at 1 p.m. in Room D
Open Lab from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Workshop
Dewey Stitchers at 4 p.m. in Room C and Zoom
A campfire sing-along is the perfect way to come together to kick off the Summer Reading Program. Ken Lonnquist, songwriter and performer, will lead everyone in singing camp songs, both old and new, and while you make s’mores by the camp fire.
The Six Wives of Henry VIII
Presented by Martina Mathisen
Monday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m.
The Six Wives of Henry VIII: Six women and six stories. These fascinating women led equally fascinating lives—apart from how they ended. Educational entertainer Martina Mathisen artfully interweaves tales of power, personality, and politics. Do these six famous wives deserve their popular labels? Join us to meet the Six Wives of Henry VIII and decide for yourself!
Edith Head: the Woman who Dressed Hollywood
Tuesday, May 23 at 10 a.m.
At the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center
An incredibly successful costume designer with eight Oscars to prove it, Edith Head’s dazzling career continues to inspire new generations of designers. She dressed the biggest stars to shine over Hollywood. Adored by some, and hated by others, Edith Head’s highly competitive and secretive nature drove her career to a meteoric height. Join educational entertainer Martina Mathisen to discover why Edith Head was the most influential costume designer in Hollywood history. Co-sponsored by: DeForest Area Public Library, DeForest Area Historical Society, and DeForest Area Community & Senior Center