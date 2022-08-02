DeForest Area Public Library calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Aug 2, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, August 5• Summer Fandom Friday – Anime & Manga at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeSaturday, August 6• Board Games for all ages at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomMonday, August 8• Summer Teen Games D&D at 2:00 p.m. in Room D• Coloring for Adults in Room C at 4:00 p.m.Tuesday, August 9• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room• Summer Flashlight Readers at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge• Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopWednesday, August 10• PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Getting to Know Medicare at 6:00 p.m. in the Community RoomThursday, August 11• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D• Summer Teen Games – Board Games at 2:00 p.m. in the Classroom• Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on ZoomGetting to Know MedicareWednesday, August 10 at 6:00 p.m.Are you new to Medicare or currently enrolled? This workshop is designed to simplify Medicare and to help you make a more informed decision on your coverage without all the headaches and confusion. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest School Board approves increase in teacher pay, extracurricular compensation Highway V construction to begins in Town of Vienna Tax levy of more than $34 million approved for DeForest Area School District in 2022-23 Portion of River Road in DeForest to be closed until Sept. 1 Deacons move into Eastern Section first-place tie after blanking Sun Prairie in Home Talent play Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Central Ag Supply Inc. Hiring Hometown News Superstar Vita Plus Now Hiring Bulletin