Spring Forest Qigong at 11:00 a.m. in the Community Room
Saturday, March 18
Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the lower level
Mini Painting at 12:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Free Form Painting at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Sunday, March 19
Monday, March 20
Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Move it Mondays at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room
DAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
Tuesday, March 21
Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Build it Club at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Checked Out Crew Book Club for grades 9-12 at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Wednesday, March 22
Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.
Tech Help at the Library from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration required.
Rhythm & Rhyme Storytime at 10:00 a.m. in the Community Room
PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Teen Board Games at 4:00 p.m. in the Classroom
Zoetrope at 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop.
Thursday, March 23
Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room C
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Exploratory from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Tinker Zone from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
Candidate Forum: DeForest Village President at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room
The Lilies of the Midwest
Sunday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m.
Come by the library for an afternoon of music. The Lilies of the Midwest are a trio of Irish traditional musicians in the Madison, WI area. Combining the unique sounds of concertina, mandolin, and fiddle, LotM inspire audiences with their infectious energy and joy. They will be joined by Ohio-based guitarist Rick Nelson, who plays as an honorary lily when available. Sponsored by: Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library