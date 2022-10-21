Library hours are Sundays from 1:00—5:00 p.m., Monday—Thursday: 9:00 a.m.—8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m.—5:00 p.m.
Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Saturday, October 21
• Playstation VR! at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Monday, October 24• Badger Book Club discusses Echoes Among the Stones at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and in Room C
• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
• Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Board Game Spotlight: Mysterium at 6:30 p.m. in Room C. Registration required.
Tuesday, October 25
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• 4th Tuesday Forum Oh, Jackie O! at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center. Co-sponsored by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center, the DeForest Area Public Library, and the DeForest Area Historical Society.
• Teen Creators’ Lounge at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Wednesday, October 26• Tech Help at the Library from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration required.
• PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Thursday, October 27• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.
• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D
• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom.
4th Tuesday Forum: Oh, Jackie O!
Tuesday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Center
Written by, directed by, and starring Jillann Gabrielle
We are behind the scenes with Jackie as she reveals her true self and the most intimate details of her life: her wit, her sense of humor, her brilliance, and her artistry (she completely made over the White House); her rivalry with her sister Lee; her intense love for her husband Jack (and her disgust with his infidelity); her marriage to Aristotle Onassis; and finally her life as an editor—a job she was born to.
This program is co-sponsored by the DeForest Area Public Library, the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center, and the DeForest Area Historical Society.
