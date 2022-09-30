DeForest Area Public Library calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Sep 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00—5:00 p.m., Monday—Thursday: 9:00 a.m.—8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m.—5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgSaturday, October 1Pyrography at 1:00 p.m. in the WorkshopBoard Games: Spooky Games at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomMonday, October 3Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community RoomTeen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community RoomMy First Book Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room. For kids in preschool to 1st grade. Registration required.Tuesday, October 4Tiny Tot Time at 9:15, 10:00, and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 1-3 years old. Registration required.Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community RoomOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopPage Turners Book Club for 4th-6th Grade at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeWednesday, October 5Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.The Workshop @ Home on Facebook at 1:00 p.m.Read with an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s AreaAnime & Manga Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeThursday, October 6Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopExploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s RoomTinker Zone at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Football: Norskies roll to third straight win, beat Monona Grove In DeForest, 2023 budget includes $13 million in capital spending Jury convicts Rio man of vehicular homicide Volleyball: Norskies win Wisconsin Heights Invite DeForest Area School Board hears first proposal for nature-based head start program Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Epic Culinary Staff Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin