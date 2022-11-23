DeForest Area Public Library calendar DeForest Area Public Library calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Nov 23, 2022 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00—5:00 p.m., Monday—Thursday: 9:00 a.m.—8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m.—5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgSaturday, November 26Paint This! Dinosaur at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration requiredMonday, November 28Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.Badger Book Club discusses As Good As Gone at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and in Room CColoring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room CTeen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community RoomTuesday, November 29Tiny Tot Time at 9:15, 10:00, and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 1-3 years old. Registration required.Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community RoomOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopGo Big Read Discussion: How the Word is Passed at 6:00 p.m. in the Community RoomWednesday, November 30Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community RoomQuill an Ornament at 5:00 p.m. in the WorkshopThursday, December 1Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.Bonus Qigong at 9:30 p.m. in the Community RoomOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopExploratory from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomTinker Zone from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen Area Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now 2016 DeForest high school grad now producing award-winning nature-themed show for kids Girls basketball: Norskies fall to Lake Mills, blast Baraboo DeForest dancer to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Republican, Democratic incumbents hold on in top Wisconsin races Montana Elk Hunt/The Bull Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin