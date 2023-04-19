DeForest Area Public Library Calendar DeForest Area Public Library Calendar Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Apr 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 Updated 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, April 21Spring Forest Qigong at 11:00 a.m. in the Community RoomSaturday, April 22Mega Build Event at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop.Monday, April 24Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Badger Book Club discusses Painting Beyond the Walls at 12:00 p.m. in Room CTeen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community RoomColoring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room CTuesday, April 25Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room4th Tuesday Forum: Digital Payments & Cryptocurrency 101 at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center at 10:00 a.m. Co-hosted by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and the Library.Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopTeen Creators’ Lounge at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeWednesday, April 26Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community RoomRhythm & Rhyme Storytime at 10:00 a.m. in the Community RoomTeen Board Games at 4:00 p.m. in the ClassroomGet Creative with Polymer Clay at 5:00 p.m. in the WorkshopSewing with Louise: Make a Tote Bag at 6:00 p.m. in the Classroom. Registration required.Thursday, April 27Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room COpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopExploratory from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomTinker Zone from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen AreaDewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room CMeet the Author: Dannelle Gay: 100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Before You Die at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest man sentenced to three years prison for gun incident and eight other cases Bicyclist injured in Windsor crash Dane County Sheriff's office issues consumer warning over solar company Girls soccer: Elkhorn ties Norskies on controversial penalty kick Boys golf: Norskies second at Badger East Mini Meet in Waunakee Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!