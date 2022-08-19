Summer Fandom Friday – Anime & Manga at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Saturday, August 20
Mini Painting – Roll the Dice at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
3D Printing at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required
Monday, August 22
Badger Book Club discusses The Book of Ruth at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room
Summer Teen Games – D&D at 2:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
Tuesday, August 23
Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
Beyond the Trenches: The Stories and Legacies of Wisconsin in WWI at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center. Co-hosted by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and the DeForest Area Public Library.
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
The Art of Tidying Up at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Wednesday, August 24
Tech Help at the Library from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration required.
PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Freeform Painting at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Thursday, August 25
Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.
Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D
Summer Teen Games – Board Games at 2:00 p.m. in the Classroom
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom.
4th Tuesday Forum: Beyond the Trenches
Tuesday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m.
At the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center
Presented by Kevin Hampton
Wisconsin went to war reluctantly in 1917, but by the Armistice in 1918 the Badger State’s veterans made important contributions to Allied victory. The war left an important legacy visible in the Wisconsin National Guard and at various places on the state’s geography. This talk will examine the war through the accounts and stories of Wisconsin veterans on land, sea, and air.
The Art of Tidying Up
Tuesday, August 23 at 6:00 p.m.
In the Library Community Room
Join Trista, a certified professional organizer in Marie Kondo’s KonMari Method, for a lesson on how to turn your home from a place of clutter and stress to one of joy and ease.