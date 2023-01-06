Library hours are Sundays from 1:00—5:00 p.m., Monday—Thursday: 9:00 a.m.—8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m.—5:00 p.m. Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Saturday, January 7
Board Games at 12:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Playstation VR Gaming at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Monday, January 9
Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.
Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Chapter Chats at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Tuesday, January 10
Tiny Tot Time at 9:15, 10:00, and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 1-3 years old. Registration required.
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Flashlight Readers Book Club for 7 th—8 th grade at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Wednesday, January 11
Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.
PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Teen Board Games at 4:00 p.m. in the Classroom
Free Form Polyclay at 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Thursday, January 12
Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.
Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Exploratory from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Tinker Zone from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom