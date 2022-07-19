CALENDAR
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Friday, July 22
- PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Monday, July 25
- Badger Book Club discusses Beneath the Bonfire at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room
- Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
Tuesday, July 26
- Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
- Summer Wiggles & Giggles in the Children’s Room at 10:00 a.m.
- 4th Tuesday Forum: Ireland- A Colorful Tour of the Emerald Isle at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center. Co-hosted by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and the DeForest Area Public Library.
- Fantastic Beasts at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
- Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
- Concert on Market Street: Bobby Way Duo at 6:30 p.m. on Market Street
Wednesday, July 27
- Summer Park Story Time at 10:00 a.m. at Liberty Land Park
- Tech Help at the Library between 10:00 and 12:00 p.m. Registration required.
- Summer Creators’ Lounge at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
- Tinker Zone at 3:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
- Summer Exploratory at 3:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
- Farm to Table with Sassy Cow Creamery at 6:00 p.m. Registration required.
Thursday, July 28
- Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.
- Summer Voyagers: Summer School Age Book Club at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room
- Fantastic Movie Marathon starting at 11:00 a.m. in the Community Room
- Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D
- Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
- Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
Fantastic Beasts
Tuesday, July 26 at 1:00 p.m.
Presented by Professor Venom from Nature’s Niche
Get ready to meet some fantastic beasts! Naturalist and animal rescuer Dino Tlachac, aka Professor Venom, will showcase many exotic creatures and share cool scientific facts about them at this interactive program.
Concert on Market Street: Bobby Way Duo
Tuesday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m.
On Market Street
Master entertainer, Bobby Way, will close out the 2022 summer concert series on July 26 with a rollicking good time. Based in Milwaukee, he promises to dish up a tasteful blend of music, entertainment and comedy.
Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for the concerts; a limited amount of grassy space is available for blankets.
Cub Scout Pack 35 will be selling refreshments, including popcorn and rootbeer floats.
Rain location: Library
Check the library website and Facebook page for updates.
Thank you to our sponsors for making this free concert series possible:
- Anonymous Music Lover
- DMB Community Bank
- Parkside Village
- Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library
- Paulson Development LLC
- TDS Telecom
- LINKages Committee