Library hours are Sundays from 1:00—5:00 p.m., Monday—Thursday: 9:00 a.m.—8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m.—5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgSaturday, November 19Friends of the Library Book Sale from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the lower levelMini Painting at 12:00 p.m. in the Children's RoomSculpting with Ploymer Clay at 1:00 p.m. in the WorkshopMonday, November 21Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community RoomDAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. in Room C and on ZoomTuesday, November 22Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community RoomOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopTeen Creators' Lounge at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeWednesday, November 23Tech Help at the Library from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community RoomTeen Board Games at 4:00 p.m. in the ClassroomPaint This! Dinosaur at 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration requiredThursday, November 24Library closed