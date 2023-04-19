I still have the snow shovel and other winter paraphernalia in my car so the snow and blizzard-like winds last Sunday and Monday are not, I repeat, not my fault. I have come across this list of the seasons that seems very apropos to the weather we’ve been experiencing. It goes like this (you’ll have to imagine this in list form): Winter; Fool’s Spring; Second Winter; Spring of Deception; Third Winter (I believe this is where we were on Sunday and Monday); The Pollenating; Mud Season: Actual Spring; Summer; Hell’s Front Porch; False Fall; Second Summer; Actual Fall; and back to Winter.

Using this list helped me understand why the spring books have been slow in arriving. It was because we still had to get through the Third Winter. The 81-degree temperatures at the end of last week fooled the book delivery system into sending us a few boxes of books. Below you will find some of the new books which arrived during “the Spring of Deception”. Enjoy!