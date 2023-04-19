I still have the snow shovel and other winter paraphernalia in my car so the snow and blizzard-like winds last Sunday and Monday are not, I repeat, not my fault. I have come across this list of the seasons that seems very apropos to the weather we’ve been experiencing. It goes like this (you’ll have to imagine this in list form): Winter; Fool’s Spring; Second Winter; Spring of Deception; Third Winter (I believe this is where we were on Sunday and Monday); The Pollenating; Mud Season: Actual Spring; Summer; Hell’s Front Porch; False Fall; Second Summer; Actual Fall; and back to Winter.
Using this list helped me understand why the spring books have been slow in arriving. It was because we still had to get through the Third Winter. The 81-degree temperatures at the end of last week fooled the book delivery system into sending us a few boxes of books. Below you will find some of the new books which arrived during “the Spring of Deception”. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“LeBron” by Jeff Benedict. From the #1 “New York Times” best-selling author of “Tiger Woods” comes a biography of LeBron James, one of the greatest athletes of all time and the figure at the center of social movements, based on three years of research and 200 interviews.
“The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann. In this tale of shipwreck, survival and savagery, the #1 “New York Times” best-selling author of “Killers of the Flower Moon” recounts the events on His Majesty’s Ship “The Wager” a British vessel that left England in 1740 on a secret mission, resulting in a court martial that revealed a shocking truth.
Fiction
“The Golden Doves” by Martha Hall Kelly. To finally secure justice and protect the ones they love, two former female spies, American Josie Anderson and Parisian Arlette LaRue, aka the Golden Doves, risk everything to hunt down an infamous Nazi doctor in the aftermath of WWII.
“Where Are the Children Now? (Book, 2)” by Mary Higgins Clark & Alafair Burke. In this much-anticipated sequel to the iconic thriller “Where Are the Children”, lawyer-turned-podcaster Melissa and her brother Mike must draw on the experience of their own abduction when Melissa’s stepdaughter goes missing to save her from the trauma they still struggle
“Silver Alert” by Lee Smith. Rather than give up his independence, Herb, a stubborn elderly man, heads off on one last joy ride to Key West in his Porsche along with Dee Dee, his new young friend, setting off a silver alert.
“Simply Lies” by David Baldacci. From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The 6:20 Man comes a twisting new psychological thriller in which two women—one a former detective, the other a dangerous con artist—go head-to-head in an electrifying game of cat and mouse.
“City of Dreams (City, 2)” by Don Winslow. A young widower and mafia underboss moves to California to oversee a movie being made about his involvement in a crime war in the second novel of a crime trilogy from the internationally best-selling author of “City on Fire”.
“Only the Beautiful” by Susan Meissener. In 1947, Helen Calvert, returning to her brother’s vineyard in America for good after witnessing firsthand Adolf Hitler’s brutal pursuit of hereditary purity, is drawn into battle at home when she discovers what really happened to the vinedresser’s pregnant daughter she had long ago befriended.
“Things I Wish I’d Told My Mother” by Susan Patterson. When Laurie Ormson, a nomadic artist and collector of experiences, invites her elegant perfectionist mother, the famous “Dr. Liz,” on a trip to Paris and Norway, she sees an unexpected sparkle in her mother’s eyes as their adventure begins.
“The Only Survivors” by Megan Miranda. When a group of classmates reunite to mark the tenth anniversary of a terrible accident, one of the survivors disappears, casting fear and suspicion on the remaining individuals — and on the original tragedy itself.
“Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club” by J. Ryan Stradal. In the aftermath of a devastating tragedy, a couple from two very different restaurant families in rustic Minnesota, Mariel Prager and her husband Ned, who’s having an identity crisis, lose almost everything they hold dear and unexpectedly find salvation in their failing business — the Lakeside Supper Club.
“The Seaside Library” by Brenda Novak. Returning to touristy beach town where they grew up together, Ivy and Ariana, when a woman goes missing, find the circumstances similar to a crime from their childhood, placing them in a terrible situation since the person that may be responsible is the same one they lied for years ago.
“The Instructor: A Derek Harrington Novel, No.1” by T.R. Hendricks. Retired Marine Force Recon and SERE instructor, and current owner of a struggling wilderness survival school, finds himself in deep cover, deep in the woods, embroiled with a fringe group led by a charismatic leader who will stop at nothing to get what he wants.
“My Heart Will Find You” by Jude Deveraux. While caring for an elderly man during the pandemic, Etta Wilmont, every time she falls asleep, passes through the past and the present, discovering she has the power to make the lives of others better — and the chance to find a love to last a lifetime
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system