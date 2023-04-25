As T.S. Eliot said, “April is the cruelest month (breeding lilacs out of the dead land/ mixing memory with desire/ stirring dull roots with spring rains. Winter kept us warm/covering earth in forgetful snow). It certainly has been cruel so far, teasing us with early summer like days, reminding us of those lovely summer days, sending plants into growing frenzies, only to cover us all again with snow. I certainly would like to forget the snow that seems to keep appearing every few days. Paraphrasing Chaucer’s homage to the April with its sweet showers, that have relieved the drought of March, I am very happy to report that the book drought we experienced during much of March and into the beginning of April, seems to have ended and the books are flowing again Below you will find a selection of the new books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
A special invitation to you, Gentle Reader. Saturday, April 29, we will be celebrating National Library Week with an open house from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be things to do, demonstrations of some of the neat equipment that the library has for you to use on site or for check out, there will be refreshments. There will be a brief dedication ceremony of the Englesby Gallery of Local History at 10 a.m. in the Historical Society gallery. There will be cake. There is a rumor that the karaoke machine will be up and running. It will not be me demonstrating that particular piece of equipment. Please come and join us!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Your Space Made Simple: Interior Design That’s Approachable, Affordable, and Sustainable” by Ariel Magidson. This interior design guide for anyone who dreams of a well-designed home but doesn't know where to begin. If you feel stuck when you go shopping for home decor, or confused about how to arrange furniture, this book will give you the inspiration and tools you need to curate a space that fits you and your family's lifestyle and needs.
“Pathogenesis: A History of the World in Eight Plagues” by Jonathan Kennedy. By placing disease at the center of his wide-ranging history of humankind, Kennedy challenges some of the most fundamental assumptions about our collective past—and urges us to view this moment as another disease-driven inflection point that will change the course of history.
“Black Holes: The Key to Understanding the Universe” by Brian Cox and Jeff Forshaw. In this book, professors Brian Cox and Jeff Forshaw explore the universe’s most mysterious inhabitants, and explain how they are formed, why they are essential components of every galaxy, including our own, and what secrets they still hold, waiting to be discovered.
“Life in Five Senses: How Exploring the Senses Got Me Out of My Head and Into the World” by Gretchen Rubin. Drawing on cutting-edge science, philosophy, literature and her own efforts to practice what she learns, the #1 “New York Times” best-selling author of “The Happiness Project” offers profound insights and practical suggestions for heightening our senses and using our powers of perception.
“Under Alien Skies: A Sightseer’s Guide to the Universe” by Philip Plait. Drawing on the latest scientific research and his prodigious imagination, a renowned astronomer and science communicator takes us on an immersive tour of the universe to view ten of the most spectacular sights outer space has to offer, including the strange, beautiful shadows cast by a hundred thousand stars.
Fiction
“Where Coyotes Howl” by Sandra Dallas. In 1916 Wallace, Wyoming, schoolteacher Ellen Webster finds purpose in her work as a rancher’s wife and in her bonds with other women settled on the prairie as they look out for each other, share their secrets and help one another in times of need.
“An American in Scotland: (A Scottish Isle Mystery)” by Lucy Connelly. The small idyllic town of Sea Isle, Scotland, harbors some dark secrets, and Dr. Emilia McRoy is determined to uncover all of them—no matter what the diagnosis in this charming cozy mystery.
“Shadow of Death” by Heather Graham. When the doomsday cult they’ve been tracking sends a deadly message, Amy Larson and Hunter Forrest arrive in Denver, Colorado, where they investigate the disappearance of a hiker, which leads them to the discovery of dozens of bodies.
“In the Lives of Puppets” by T.J. Klune. When an unwitting act of betrayal leads to the capture of his android Gio, who once hunted humans, Victor Lawson and his assembled family must journey across an unforgiving and otherworldly country to the City of Electric Dreams to rescue Gio from decommission, or worse, reprogramming.
“Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano. An exquisite homage to Louisa May Alcott’s timeless classic, Little Women, Hello Beautiful is a profoundly moving portrait of what is possible when we choose to love someone not in spite of who they are, but because of it.
“For You and Only You, No.4 (You)” by Caroline Kepnes. Ready to write a book, Joe Goldberg joins an acclaimed literary author in a tight-knit writing fellowship at Harvard where he meets Wonder, who may be his literary soulmate in the fourth novel of the series following “You Love Me”.
“Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane. In 1974 Boston, as a heatwave blankets the city, Mary Pat Fennessey, in a desperate search for her missing daughter, asks questions that bother Marty Butler, chieftain of the Irish mob, who doesn’t take kindly to anyone who threatens his business.
“The Tapestry of Grace: A Novel” by Kim Vogel Sawyer. When a group of Kansas women start a Frauenverein, a benevolent society devoted to aiding widows and orphans, life changes for more than just the hurting people they seek to help in this heartwarming romance inspired by historical events—from the bestselling author of “Freedom’s Song”.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 608-846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.