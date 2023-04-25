As T.S. Eliot said, “April is the cruelest month (breeding lilacs out of the dead land/ mixing memory with desire/ stirring dull roots with spring rains. Winter kept us warm/covering earth in forgetful snow). It certainly has been cruel so far, teasing us with early summer like days, reminding us of those lovely summer days, sending plants into growing frenzies, only to cover us all again with snow. I certainly would like to forget the snow that seems to keep appearing every few days. Paraphrasing Chaucer’s homage to the April with its sweet showers, that have relieved the drought of March, I am very happy to report that the book drought we experienced during much of March and into the beginning of April, seems to have ended and the books are flowing again Below you will find a selection of the new books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!

A special invitation to you, Gentle Reader. Saturday, April 29, we will be celebrating National Library Week with an open house from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be things to do, demonstrations of some of the neat equipment that the library has for you to use on site or for check out, there will be refreshments. There will be a brief dedication ceremony of the Englesby Gallery of Local History at 10 a.m. in the Historical Society gallery. There will be cake. There is a rumor that the karaoke machine will be up and running. It will not be me demonstrating that particular piece of equipment. Please come and join us!