Just as we are all waiting for spring to arrive (and by spring I mean mild days with temperatures between 55 and 60 degrees with blue skies dotted with only a few white, puffy clouds, and gentle winds wafting the delicate scent of various pollens to our olfactory senses while the birds make a delightful chorus of song) so too am I waiting for the spring books to arrive.
Right now we are experiencing a break in the drought of late winter. But this break is releasing only a trickle of books. I have managed to scrap together only eight titles this week. Usually there are at least a dozen and sometimes a baker’s dozen titles. Going with the baker’s terminology from the previous sentence, I guess I’d have to say that half a loaf is better than none, or in this case two-thirds (do the math) of a loaf is better than none.
Since I have a little space left to fill, I’d like to recommend a book that, unfortunately, has 350 active holds on it, but is a charming, read. It is “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Jenna Pick.
This is the story of Tova who cleans an aquarium at night where Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus who is a bit of an escape artist, very self-aware, is nearing the end of his life. The two form a friendship, find a way to communicate, and end up helping each other. This is a sweet book and has a happy ending where coincidence puts a nice bow on things and people heal and move forward together. Marcellus “says” of our species—“Humans. For the most part, you are dull and blundering. But occasionally, you can be remarkably bright creatures.”
Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Online Marketplace Advantage: Sell More, Scale Faster, and Create a World-Class Digital Customer Experience” by Philippe Corrot and Adrien Nussenbaum. The duo behind more than 300 of the world’s most successful marketplaces reveals the strategies every enterprise needs to take the lead. The authors include dozens of case studies, real-word examples, and proprietary marketplace research.
Fiction
“Romantic Comedy: A Novel” by Curtis Sittenfeld. A sketch writer for a late-night comedy show, Sally Milz pokes fun at the phenomenon of talented but average men who’ve gotten romantically involved with beautiful women and how the reverse never happens until she meets a pop music sensation who flips the script on all her assumptions.
“Trees of the Emerald Sea” by Brandon Sanderson. A #1 “New York Times” bestselling author brings readers deeper into the Cosmere universe with a new standalone adventure.
“The Soulmate” by Sally Hepworth. When her husband becomes a local hero, saving person after person from ending their lives until one night he doesn’t, Pippa discovers he knew the victim and wonders if she jumped or was pushed — a question that cracks the foundations of the life they’ve built
“Panther Gap” by James McLaughlin. Two siblings on the verge of inheriting millions discover dark secrets in their family’s past.
“Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Rendition, No.4”. Summoned out of retirement to repay the man who once saved his life, Adam Hayes, with America withdrawing from Afghanistan and the Taliban closing in, must protect Abdul Nassir, the only eyewitness to a massacre committed by a rogue
“Dark Angel. No.2 (Letty Davenport)” by John Sanford. Letty Davenport and her reluctant partner from the NSA infiltrate a hacker group called Ordinary People and discover someone within their circle has betrayed them and put them in danger in the second novel of the series following “The Investigator”.
“The Fourth Enemy, No.6 (Daniel Pitt)” by Anne Perry. While trying to prove Malcolm Vayne, a beloved philanthropist, is guilty of fraud, prosecutor Daniel Pitt must rescue his wife, a forensic scientist who has been kidnapped by one of Vayne’s crazed supporters, putting their lives and the case in danger.
