Just as we are all waiting for spring to arrive (and by spring I mean mild days with temperatures between 55 and 60 degrees with blue skies dotted with only a few white, puffy clouds, and gentle winds wafting the delicate scent of various pollens to our olfactory senses while the birds make a delightful chorus of song) so too am I waiting for the spring books to arrive.

Right now we are experiencing a break in the drought of late winter. But this break is releasing only a trickle of books. I have managed to scrap together only eight titles this week. Usually there are at least a dozen and sometimes a baker’s dozen titles. Going with the baker’s terminology from the previous sentence, I guess I’d have to say that half a loaf is better than none, or in this case two-thirds (do the math) of a loaf is better than none.