Like all good things, the Summer Reading Program has come to an end. It finished up last Saturday, August 6th. All the books have been tallied, all the logged events, all the badges earned have been computed, all the activities completed have been counted, and all the participants duly noted. Wow!

What a remarkable Summer Reading Program it was. 808 people registered and 645 of those 808 were active readers. There were other ways to participate such as writing reviews, attending events, doing on-line activities and challenges. Those active readers / participants meet every reading challenge we put before them. They rose to the next, higher number, each time to earn rewards for all the readers. Through all their efforts we will be having a final end-of-summer-reading music event – a beach party to celebrates this summer’s “Oceans of Possibilities” theme, and frozen treats for everyone who was part of the Summer Reading Program (and followed directions and comes to the party on August 30th.