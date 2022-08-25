The Summer Reading Program is finally and truly a thing of the past. We rolled past the last day to redeem and spend (or donate) your dragon dollars on August 21st. Now all that there is left to do is attend the Summer Reading Celebration Beach Party from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, August 30th.
During the Summer Reading Program many challenges were set, such as: “Can all the participants read a combined total of 15,000 books?” “No, problem!” was the response. “How about 20,000 books? Once again the challenge was met and exceeded. We said make the next challenge and we will have a celebratory concert / event. Once, again. That challenged was met and exceeded.
The final challenge got participants one of Susie’s Sweet and Treats from the ice cream truck (hats off to the Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library for sponsoring this). At that same celebration, winners of the school reading challenges will also have chances to super soak their principals, school librarians, and public library staff.
All of you enthusiastic readers deserve to celebrate yourselves. Be sure to join us on August 30th. And always remember, that the next reading program is right around the corner. It won’t be long before the Winter Reading Program gets underway. Your reading skills are in excellent shape right now. Don’t lose your competitive edge. Below you will find some of the new titles which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy! (and keep reading).
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Diana, William, & Harry” by James Patterson & Chris Mooney. The world’s best-selling author examines the heartbreaking story of Princess Diana, taken from her sons William and Harry at a painfully young age, and how they carried on her name and spirit into adulthood.
“Breaking History: A White House Memoir” by Jared Kushner. In this true historical thriller, the White House advisor to President Trump, for the first time, tells his story of how an earnest businessman with no political ambitions found himself pulled into a presidency that no one saw coming.
“Lethal Tides: Mary Sears and the Marine Scientists Who Helped Win World War II” by Catherine Musemeche. Weaving together science, biography and military history, this story of the virtually unknown woman known as “the first oceanographer of the Navy” recounts how her groundbreaking research turned the tide of World War II.
Fiction
“Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: an Arcane History of the Oxford Translators Revolution” by R. F. Kuang. A Chinese boy orphaned by cholera and raised in Britain is trained to work at Oxford’s prestigious Royal Institute of Translation, the world’s center for translation and magic through silver working where must choose between competing loyalties.
“The Icarus Plot” by Timothy Zahn. When he is offered a proposal with an unlimited budget—to locate a secret project called Icarus, Trailblazer Gregory Roarke, while searching out new worlds for possible development, uses this opportunity as a chance for long-delayed payback.
“The Princess and the Scoundrel (Star Wars)” by Beth Revis. Spending their honeymoon on a luxury vessel journeying to the most wondrous worlds in the galaxy, Han Solo and Princess Leia soon discover that the war is not over as the remnants of the Empire still cling to power, bringing the fight to them
“Amy Among the Serial Killers, No.3 (Amy Gallup)” by Jincy Willett. The author’s most beloved characters return in this smart and funny take on the thriller genre.
“Elizabeth Finch” by Julian Barnes. After taking a class, “Culture and Civilization,” with the commanding, exacting Professor Elizabeth Finch, Neil develops an obsessive, intellectual crush on her in a novel of platonic, unrequited love by the Booker award-winning author of The Sense of an Ending.
“The Properties of Thirst” by Marianne Wiggins. Set against the background of World War II, this novel about the meaning of family and the limitations of the American dream follows rancher Rocky Rhodes as he is faced with a threat greater than the LA Water Corporation he’s battled for years—the building of a Japanese=American internment camp next to his ranch.
“Settling His Hash” by William Johnstone. Agreeing to cook for a group of cowboys heading for the Lone Star state with a small fortune, Mac Mackenzie serves up his own brand of bloody justice when their former cook, who is behind bars, sends out a gang of gunfighters to steal the loot.
“Dark Music” by David Lagercrantz. A street-smart Swedish police officer seeks help from a renowned authority on interrogation techniques to help solve the case of a murdered Afghani asylum-seeker in the new thriller from the author of “The Girl in the Spider’s Web”.
“The Challenge” by Danielle Steel. When their children go missing, a group of parents, desperate to hear word that they’ve been found, a media frenzy ensures, heightening tensions and testing some already fragile relationships, forcing them all to reconsider what they once held dear.
“Quicksand, No. 3 (The Champions)” by Janet Dailey. Forced to trust Brock Tolman, the rancher who once swindled her father in a land deal, Tess Champion, working to save her family’s ranch from foreclosure, tries to deny the attraction between them, especially when they are stranded together and the truth of their relationship comes out.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system