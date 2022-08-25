The Summer Reading Program is finally and truly a thing of the past. We rolled past the last day to redeem and spend (or donate) your dragon dollars on August 21st. Now all that there is left to do is attend the Summer Reading Celebration Beach Party from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, August 30th.

During the Summer Reading Program many challenges were set, such as: “Can all the participants read a combined total of 15,000 books?” “No, problem!” was the response. “How about 20,000 books? Once again the challenge was met and exceeded. We said make the next challenge and we will have a celebratory concert / event. Once, again. That challenged was met and exceeded.