Well, time has continued on apace and suddenly we find ourselves in August. Library staff has once again put on a stunning Harry Potter Birthday Party. The weather cooperated, the bees and wasps mostly stayed away. The pumpkin juice, butter beer, and cookies were tasty. The very tall dementors were scary. The tea leaf reading by Professor Trelawney once again went well past the end of the party. The professor knew this would happen because sometimes she can see into the future (but mostly because the past is sometimes a good predictor of the future) and predict what will happen. Many old friends were in attendance as were many new friends. A grand time was had by all. As we roll past the Harry Potter Birthday Party we are accelerating rapidly towards the end of the Summer Reading Program. The last day to enter books is 5 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2023. The last day to redeem and spend Dragon Dollars is at 4 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2023. This means there is still plenty of time — okay maybe not “plenty” of time, but nonetheless there is still time-- to enter your books, earn Dragon Dollars, and spent then in the library “store”.
Just because the Summer Reading Program is winding down, this doesn’t mean that you should quit reading. Many new books continue to arrive, almost daily. Now the potential strike for our primary deliverer of new books has been settled, we in library land can breathe a collective sigh of relief. The supply chain of books remains open. Below you will find some of the new titles which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!