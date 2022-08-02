Summer is winding down here at the library. The summer Market Street Concert Series has finished. The Harry Potter Party (20th Annual) is over as is the bonus concert on Sunday afternoon with Tonks, of Tonks and the Aurors fame. The Summer Reading Program wraps up on August 6th, so if you’re reading this on Friday, August 5th, you have but today and tomorrow to log all the books you’ve read. You still have time to collect your dragon dollars and cash them out and spend them in our “store” or donate them to one of our charities. The last day you the store will be open is August 21st. The crops are slowing down, hay is being made, corn is tasseling, and suddenly my porch tomatoes, peppers, and flowering plants aren’t needing nearly as much water. The late summer wildflowers and weeds are out in great numbers. The days are noticeably shorter – especially if you have cats that insist that you our out of bed and moving by 4:15 in the morning. It’s staying darker, longer, these mornings. Why, I’ve almost finished my second cup of coffee before dawn’s early light is visible. The birds have back way, way off from their early morning singing. In fact, the dawn chorus seems almost finished for this season. Crickets are hopping around along with the grasshoppers. The weather signs are beginning to point towards fall. If nature’s signs are enough, I did see Halloween candy at Woodman’s last week and we’ve all seen the Back-to-School ads which have started to appear. If you just need to sit down and reflect on the rapid passage of time, why not check out one of the books listed below? Enjoy!

