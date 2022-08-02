Summer is winding down here at the library. The summer Market Street Concert Series has finished. The Harry Potter Party (20th Annual) is over as is the bonus concert on Sunday afternoon with Tonks, of Tonks and the Aurors fame. The Summer Reading Program wraps up on August 6th, so if you’re reading this on Friday, August 5th, you have but today and tomorrow to log all the books you’ve read. You still have time to collect your dragon dollars and cash them out and spend them in our “store” or donate them to one of our charities. The last day you the store will be open is August 21st. The crops are slowing down, hay is being made, corn is tasseling, and suddenly my porch tomatoes, peppers, and flowering plants aren’t needing nearly as much water. The late summer wildflowers and weeds are out in great numbers. The days are noticeably shorter – especially if you have cats that insist that you our out of bed and moving by 4:15 in the morning. It’s staying darker, longer, these mornings. Why, I’ve almost finished my second cup of coffee before dawn’s early light is visible. The birds have back way, way off from their early morning singing. In fact, the dawn chorus seems almost finished for this season. Crickets are hopping around along with the grasshoppers. The weather signs are beginning to point towards fall. If nature’s signs are enough, I did see Halloween candy at Woodman’s last week and we’ve all seen the Back-to-School ads which have started to appear. If you just need to sit down and reflect on the rapid passage of time, why not check out one of the books listed below? Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Fantastic Numbers and Where to Find Them: A Cosmic Quest from Zero to Infinity” by Antonio Padilla. A leading theoretical physicist and cosmologist explores the most extraordinary numbers in physics and how they can help us better understand mind-boggling phenomena as black holes and relativity.
“The Neuroscience of You: How Every Brain is Different and How to Understand Yours” by Chantel Prat. Featuring real-world examples, tests and quizzes, this revelatory book, through unique and surprising research, shows how each brain is actually very different, both in structure and function, exactly why these variations are important and what it means for all of us.
“The Light We Give: How Sikh Wisdom Can Transform Your Life” by Simran Jeet Singh. A human rights activist shares a powerful approach to living a purposeful and rewarding life that is drawn from Sikh teachings, which show readers how to seek out the good in every situation and find positive ways to direct their energy and embrace this deeper form of living.
Fiction
"A Strange and Stubborn Endurance” by Foz Meadows. A sultry political & romantic fantasy exploring gender, identity and self-worth, with strong LGBTQ themes.
“Corinne” by Rebecca Morrow. An unforgettable story about a love that won't let go.
“The Displacements” by Bruce Holsinger. When a hurricane upends everything they have taken for granted, the privileged Larson-Hall family find themselves displaced to a FEMA megashelter where their new community includes an insurance-agent-turned-drug dealer, a group of vulnerable children and a dedicated relief work trying to keep the peace.
“Fellowship Point” by Alice Elliott Dark. A retiring children's book author looking to secure her legacy tries to get the beautiful Maine coast where her novels are set donated to a trust, but must first convince the shareholders, one of which is her best friend.
“My Name is Yip” by Paddy Crewe. A revisionist take on the Western novel set in the Georgia gold rush. A first novel.
“Sugar and Salt” by Susan Wiggs. Arriving in San Francisco to get a fresh start, Margot Salton, a barbecue master from Texas, shares a kitchen with baker Jerome “Sugar” Barnes—the perfect set-up that leads to love until Margot’s past comes back to haunt her.
“The Librarian Spy: A Novel of World War II” by Madeline Martin. Posing as a librarian in Lisbon while working undercover as a spy gathering intelligence during WWII, Ava, as the battle in Europe rages, connects with a woman who runs a printing press in occupied France through coded messages that bring hope in the face of war.
“Switchboard Soldiers” by Jennifer Chiaverini. In 1917, Grace Banker from N.J., Marie Moissec from France, and Valerie DeSmedt, originally from Belgium, are recruited as a telephone operators, aka switchboard solders, to help American forces communicate between troops as bombs fell around them.
“Confidence” by Denise Mina. While on vacation with their blended family, Anna McDonald and Fin Cohen take off to try to solve the case of a shocking kidnapping in the sequel to the nationally best-selling “Conviction”.
“The Hidden One, No.14 (Kate Burkholder)” by Linda Castillo. When her first love is accused of murdering a beloved Amish bishop 10 years ago, chief of police Kate Burkholder, forced to confront a painful episode from her past, discovers a dark side to the victim in this complex case that puts her own life in danger.
“The Kingdoms of Savannah” by George Dawes Green. Looks at a dysfunctional Savannah family and the secrets that emerge as they investigate a murder and a disappearance.
“The Paper Caper, No. 16 (Bibliophile Mysteries)” by Kate Carlisle. During the Mark Twain Festival, wealthy media mogul Joseph Cabot runs a citywide contest based on “The Prince and the Pauper”, giving one lucky lookalike access to his wealth for a few days, which leads to murder, and Brooklyn must quickly solve this case before another murder becomes front-page news.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system